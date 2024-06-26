Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) PT at $67.60

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
Several research firms have commented on ENVA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENVA opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
