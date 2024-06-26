Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $13.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

