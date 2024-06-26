Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $13.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDRGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

