Head-To-Head Contrast: Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) & Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $18.42 million 1.73 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Xcel Energy $14.21 billion 2.10 $1.77 billion $3.33 16.14

Analyst Ratings

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 0 5 6 0 2.55

Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 13.36% 11.03% 3.02%

Volatility & Risk

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects and nonregulated assets, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.