Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) Critical Review

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwood Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.66, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

This table compares Redwood Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 3.06% 4.83% 0.38% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $724.00 million 1.17 -$2.27 million $0.07 91.64 Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific Office Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates business purpose loans to investors in single-family and multifamily residential properties and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential consumer and investor securitization activities, and business purpose lending bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company is elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

