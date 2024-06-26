Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

