M&T Bank Co. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.48.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

