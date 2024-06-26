Wedbush Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $298.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

