Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Moelis & Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.