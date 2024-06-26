Barrington Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

