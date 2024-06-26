Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $643.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

