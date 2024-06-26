Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
