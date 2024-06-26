Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £214.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.48. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

