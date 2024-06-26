Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.36) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.25 ($5.09).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RR opened at GBX 466 ($5.91) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.43. The firm has a market cap of £39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,625.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,920 shares of company stock worth $4,545,786. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

