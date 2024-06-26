J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

NYSE SJM opened at $108.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

