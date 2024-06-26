StockNews.com Downgrades Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $428.48 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

