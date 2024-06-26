AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last 90 days. 25.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

