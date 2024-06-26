Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Inogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 644.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

