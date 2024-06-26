Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of JAGX opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

