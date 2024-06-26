Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.



