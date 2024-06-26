Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $131.52 on Monday. Matson has a 1 year low of $74.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,485 shares of company stock valued at $619,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $14,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $10,295,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.