Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho upped their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

