Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

SU stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

