StockNews.com Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.23.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

VRTX opened at $473.82 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.