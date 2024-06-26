HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

