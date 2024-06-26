Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.23) to GBX 5,100 ($64.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($62.58).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,354 ($67.92) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($78.40). The company has a market capitalization of £23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,685.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,451.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

