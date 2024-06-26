Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Insider Activity at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $28,126.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,419.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

