United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $135.35 and last traded at $135.93. Approximately 756,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,999,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

