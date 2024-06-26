Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05. 1,066,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,045,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.