Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.30. 334,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,756,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

