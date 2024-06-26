Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 18,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,849 call options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

