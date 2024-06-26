Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.