Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $468.00 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

