Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

