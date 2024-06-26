Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
