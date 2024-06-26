Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.71.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$34.46 on Monday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

