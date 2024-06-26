Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$180.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

LAS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$150.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.50. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$98.00 and a one year high of C$159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.16.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

