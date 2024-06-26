Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$180.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.
LAS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
