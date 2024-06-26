Desjardins Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$12.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s current price.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$8.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.04. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,480.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,560 shares of company stock worth $1,249,629. 18.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

