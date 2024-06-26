Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Set at C$182.00 by National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) has been given a C$182.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
