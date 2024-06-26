Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Set at C$182.00 by National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) has been given a C$182.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$150.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$145.50. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$98.00 and a twelve month high of C$159.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of -0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.