Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$9.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.19. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of C$995.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

