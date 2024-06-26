London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($105.89).

Several research firms recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($139.54) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,598 ($121.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.74) and a one year high of £110.80 ($140.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,228.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,186.42. The firm has a market cap of £50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,057.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.07), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,662,250,425.60). In related news, insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 2,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($116.12) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($232,246.61). Insiders own 6.35% of the company's stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

