Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,673.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,580.79 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,851.62. The company has a market capitalization of $735.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shares of Broadcom are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,251,391 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 24,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

