STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.