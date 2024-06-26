Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mullen Group Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE MTL opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

