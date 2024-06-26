Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enerplus by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

