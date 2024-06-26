Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

HIW opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

