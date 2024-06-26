Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $2,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

