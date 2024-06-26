Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $292.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Nevro has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. Nevro’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

