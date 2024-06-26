Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
NVRO opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $292.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Nevro has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.53.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. Nevro’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.
