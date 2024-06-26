Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. UBS Group increased their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allegion by 280.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

