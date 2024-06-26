Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

