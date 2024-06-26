Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of ALK opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

