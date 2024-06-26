Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 2.9 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.